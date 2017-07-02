'American Horror Story' Season 7 Spoilers: Alison Pill to Star; Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson's Characters Hinted in New Set Photos

(Photo: Instagram/msalisonpill)Alison Pill poses for a selfie.

While Lady Gaga will not be back in "American Horror Story" season 7, the ensemble for the new season of the FX horror anthology will be nothing short of amazing.

"The Newsroom" alum Alison Pill was photographed on set, although there is no word at the moment as to what role she will play in "American Horror Story" season 7.

The 31-year-old Canadian actress is known for starring in the films "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," "Midnight in Paris" and "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen." Also on her resume is a stint in the short-lived thriller series "The Family."

Pill is the latest star to be attached to "American Horror Story" season 7. A few days ago, it was confirmed that "Teen Wolf" and "Arrow" alum Colton Haynes will also be part of the election-themed run of the series. Like Billie Lourd, who is also a new addition to the "American Horror Story" cast, Haynes worked with creator Ryan Murphy on his other show "Scream Queens," in which he guest-starred in a number of episodes. Also spotted on set is cast member Evan Peters, who showed off his blue locks for his new look in "American Horror Story" season 7. Blue seems to be the motif this season for some characters as Lourd's role will also sport the same hair color.

Evan Peter revealing his long blue hair on set of the upcoming season of American Horror Story!! #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/xEVy4BbqGp — AmericanHorrorStory (@RoanokeAHS) June 28, 2017

Other set photos show a group of protesters holding signs with the face of Sarah Paulson's character on it. Above it is a big red text that reads "MURDERER."

More photos from the set of AHS season 7 pic.twitter.com/HSxo5oOp69 — AmericanHorrorStory (@fyeahahs) June 28, 2017

Whoever Paulson will play in "American Horror Story" season 7, she will not have the same blue hair that Peters and Lourd's characters have so she might not be in league with them.

Set to premiere this September, "American Horror Story" season 7 will also star Billy Eichner and Cheyenne Jackson. It will be based on the recent United States presidential election although Hillary Clinton and elected President Donald Trump will not be portrayed in it.