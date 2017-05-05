'American Horror Story' Season 7 Spoilers: Set Photos Reveal Sarah Paulson

"American Horror Story" season 7 is currently being filmed. Recently spotted on set is no other than the FX horror anthology staple Sarah Paulson.

Daily Mail photographed the star on set in West Hollywood, but she does not appear to be in costume yet. Instead, she wore a gray trench coat over a black T-shirt and distressed pants.

Her role in "American Horror Story" season 7 is yet to be revealed. The same goes for the rest of the confirmed ensemble, but fans can expect many of the characters donning blue hair.

Photos by Just Jared and the series creator himself, Ryan Murphy, revealed that the characters to be played by Evan Peters and series newcomer Billie Lourd will sport the vibrant hair color.

Murphy has been teasing "American Horror Story" season 7 on his Instagram. He teased the blue hair motif there as well as a first look at Lourd.

The photo of the actress, who worked with Murphy on his other series, "Scream Queens," showed her rocking icy blue hair with the caption, "Winter is coming. Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS."

Murphy also shared a sketch of what appeared to be a clown-faced elephant — a monster that fans can expect to terrorize the characters in "American Horror Story" season 7.

Apart from Paulson, Peters and Lourd, the new season will also feature newcomers Billy Eichner and Leslie Grossman. Adina Porter might also be coming back as she was pictured with Peters in the abovementioned set photos.

Also returning is cast member Cheyenne Jackson, whose inclusion was the latest to be confirmed after he was pictured by Just Jared from the set.

"American Horror Story" season 7 will have the recent presidential election as the theme. Hillary Clinton and elected president Donald Trump will be featured via real footage from the event.