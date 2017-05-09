'American Idol' Revival News: Series to Return in March 2018 on ABC

"American Idol" fans will be delighted to know that the reality singing competition is now officially headed for a revival over at ABC. Additionally, Ryan Seacrest is reportedly open to returning as its host.

REUTERS/Mike BlakeRyan Seacrest is open to hosting the 'American Idol' revival.

TMZ was the first to report on the story of "American Idol" coming back. Since then, it has followed the story closely, with sources confirming that ABC has offered the "American Idol" co-owners, Fremantle and Core Media Group, a sweet deal.

Now, it has been revealed that ABC has closed the deal, and that the "American Idol" revival will be announced at the upcoming Upfronts soon. Seacrest, who has hosted the show since the beginning, reportedly told TMZ that he is willing to take on the duties once again.

However, Seacrest's involvement in another show, "Live with Kelly and Ryan," means that he will need to make two roundtrip flights in as many days each week in order to participate. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" films in New York City, while "American Idol" is staying in Hollywood, though there was previous interest in moving the show to the Big Apple.

Prior to ABC signing the deal, there was also talk of NBC and FOX offering bids. NBC was quickly removed from the mix, which left FOX and ABC contending for the revival. The same media outlet reported that FOX immediately upped their offer upon hearing that ABC was close to inking a deal. Nevertheless, Fremantle and Core Media Group ultimately chose ABC as the winner.

"American Idol" began its first run in 2002 and ended in 2016 with 15 seasons under its belt. It has launched the musical careers of many stars, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, Jennifer Hudson, Clay Aiken and Adam Lambert. Throughout its run, it has had a number of judges, including Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez.

The "American Idol" revival is expected to debut in March 2018.