'American Idol' Still Looking for More Judges

"American Idol" only has six weeks until cameras begin to roll, but the official judge lineup is still not finalized.

According to reports, auditions for the upcoming season is now underway. Former "American Idol" winners Kris Allen, Ruben Studdard and Jordin Sparks were at Walt Disney World in Florida Thursday to cut the ribbon and officially kick off the auditions. They were all joined by Disney icons Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse for the special event.

Although auditions have already started, these are not the auditions that take place in front of the official judging panel. The series has yet to have an official lineup of judges and so far, only Katy Perry has been confirmed to join the show.

Sources told TMZ that none of the previous front-runners (Keith Urban, Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan) are close to signing a deal with the network. Record producer Nile Rodgers has been recently added to the list of potential judges as well.

The media outlet notes that Richie's team is asking $10 million for the singer's season-long judging stint — an amount that is double of what the series is willing to pay him. Additionally, producers of the famed singing competition show are still debating whether they will have three or four judges. The decision all comes down to money, but it is believed that "American Idol" will have four judges next season.

Perry's involvement in the reboot was announced in May, while longtime host Ryan Seacrest was confirmed to return in July. The radio personality will be earning $12 million for the revival season. In a press statement, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said much of the program's success can be attributed to Seacrest, who has been the "American Idol" host since it debuted in 2002.

"American Idol" premieres midseason 2018 on ABC.