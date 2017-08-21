'America's Got Talent' 12 News: 12 Quarter-Finalists Attempt to Impress Judges in Week 2

Facebook/AGT 12th season of "America's Got Talent" to see a dozen contestants take the Dolby Theater

The stage is all set at the Dolby Theater for another round of performances featuring a dozen of impressive acts for "America's Got Talent" season 12 this week.

For Week 2 that will cover the shows on Tuesday, Aug 22, and Wednesday, Aug. 23, 12 quarter-finalists will return to showcase their talents in front of the judges and the American audiences.

This week's contestants will include the hip-hop dance group called Brobots and Mandroidz, the nine-year-old singer and Golden Buzzer recipient Celine Tam, escape artist Demian Aditya, the vocal group called The Masqueraders, close-up magician Eric Jones, the light-up dance group called the Light Balance, solo dancer Merrick Hanna, the vocal dance duo called Mirror Image, singer-ukulele player Mandy Harvey, a dog act called the Pompeyo Family Dogs, and singers Evie Clair and Johnny Manuel.

Prior to their upcoming performances this week, some of the quarter-finalists revealed their inspirations for joining the long-running competition in a series of videos posted on the official Facebook page of "America's Got Talent."

In one of the videos, nine-year-old dancer Merrick Hanna revealed that he was inspired to join the show after watching it for a long time. He also mentioned that his family all agreed to accompany him to the open audition in Los Angeles for support, and felt that he already had an amazing experience after seeing all the performers at the audition.

Eric Jones, on the other hand, revealed that he looks up to popular magician David Blaine for inspiration. He claims that he got encouraged to learn after seeing Blaine's performance.

On the other hand, judge Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer recipient Harvey claimed that she got her inspiration from those who want her to pursue her musical dreams even if she is completely deaf.

Manuel, on the other hand, mentioned that he considers his parents as his biggest inspiration because of their support from the start.

NBC airs the next episodes of "America's Got Talent" season 12 at 8 p.m. EDT.