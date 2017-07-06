'America's Got Talent' Season 12 News: Heidi Klum Expected to Press Golden Buzzer in Final Audition Week

Facebook/agt 'America's Got Talent' season 12 airs Tuesday nights on NBC.

After taking a break on the fourth of July, "America's Got Talent" season 12 will return with its final audition episode on Tuesday, July 11.

So far, Heidi Klum is the only judge who has yet to press the Golden Buzzer for an act of her choice. Since it is going to be the sixth and last round of auditions, Klum is expected to use her Golden Buzzer next week.

All other judges and host Tyra Banks have pressed their respective Golden Buzzers. The first to do it was Mel B, who gave it away to 12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer, a singing ventriloquist. Simon Cowell was the next judge who pressed the Golden Buzzer. He did it for 29-year-old Mandy Harvey, a deaf singer. Howie Mandel followed Cowell with a Golden Buzzer press for 16-year-old Christian Guardino, a singer who was previously blind. Finally, Banks gave hers to a neon dance crew called Light Balance.

Banks replaced Nick Cannon as host of "America's Got Talent" after the latter decided to exit the reality talent competition over a disagreement with NBC. According to Cannon's post on social media, the network apparently "threatened" to fire him after he made a racial joke on his Showtime comedy special.

"There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity," the post read. "I have loved hosting AMERICAS GOT TALENT for the last 8 seasons, watching talented, brave, and courageous Americans accomplish their dreams in front of millions has been nothing but a joy, and everyone has been a pleasure to work with but my soul won't allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices."

It seems, though, that fans are missing Cannon greatly, as a recent poll by Goldderby reveals that 85 percent of voters prefer him over Banks when it comes to hosting the show.

"America's Got Talent" season 12 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.