'Amityville: The Awakening' Release Date News Update: Horror Film Dropped From Summer Schedule

The release of the horror movie "Amityville: The Awakening" has been delayed yet again.

(Photo: Facebook/Movieclips Trailers)A screenshot from the official trailer of "Amityville: The Awakening."

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the Weinstein Co. and Dimension Films announced on Wednesday, June 7, that the horror movie will no longer hit theaters this month, specifically on Friday, June 30.

"The Awakening" stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne, Cameron Monaghan, Thomas Mann and Kurtwood Smith. The film was developed to usher in the revival of the classic horror franchise.

Intended to be a modern twist on the iconic horror movie, "Amityville: The Awakening" tells the story of a teenage girl named Belle and her family who had just moved into a new home. However, when strange things start happening in the house, Belle starts to suspect that her mother hasn't been forthcoming about everything. She eventually comes to the realization that they are the new residents of the infamous Amityville house.

According to Screen Rant, "Amityville: The Awakening" was originally scheduled for release more than two years ago, in January 2015. The movie was pulled from that date and was later moved to April 2016, only to get pushed further at a later date again, in January 2017.

However, several weeks before its scheduled January launch this year, "The Awakening" was delayed once more, to June 30, 2017. But now that the movie has been dropped from its scheduled summer release, a new launch date for the horror revival has yet to be determined.

As to why the film keeps getting pushed back at a later date, Screen Rant cites the audience's overall lack of interest in the "Amityville" film franchise and the series' reputation of releasing critically panned installments as possible reasons behind the delays.

With the latest "Amityville" movie shelved for more than three years now, there are concerns over whether the horror film will ever see an actual release in theaters. Should plans for a theatrical debut be abandoned for good, "The Awakening" could join the ranks of many entries in the horror series that got direct-to-video releases.

At present, no new release date for "Amityville: The Awakening" has been revealed yet.