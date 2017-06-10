Amy Schumer Jokes About Breakup With Ben Hanisch at New York Performance

Laughter is the best medicine for comedian Amy Schumer. During a performance in New York City, the actress joked about her recent breakup with Ben Hanisch.

REUTERS/Steve Marcus Actress Amy Schumer at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards; Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada April 23, 2015.

The 36-year-old actress appeared at the Hilarity For Charity Variety Show in New York City last Thursday. At the event, the actress told the crowd that about a month ago, she went through a breakup with a man whom she has been seeing for a year and a half, referring to Chicago-based furniture designer Ben Hanisch. And according to her, "it's not that bad."

"We went out with a couple who had been together a long time, we were trying to rush the intimacy," Schumer continued. "Like I was trying to impress the girl and I was like 'Well he woke me up this morning with a fart!' And he just slowly turned to me and he goes are 'We doing this?'"

"And I was like 'No, no, no, no, we're not opening fire. Don't tell me any of the disgusting s— I've done," she joked.

The now-single actress also joked about her life post-breakup. She said that she has been seeing someone awesome. "He's like Stephen Hawking," she admitted before adding, "sexually."

Schumer and Hanisch met through a dating app in November 2015. They only went public with their relationship earlier this year, when the "Snatched" star called him her man following a visit to the White House.

Last May, Schumer told People about her breakup. But until now, she had said so little about it. In her first public appearance after the news was made public, she only told the news outlet that she prefers a nice guy over a bad boy.

Aside from the actress, the star-studded event saw Seth Rogen and Jim Gaffigan.

