Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone Reconciliation Rumors: Are They Giving Love a Second Try?

REUTERS/Olivia Harris Former couple Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are rumored to be seeing each other again after announcing the separation in 2015.

Estranged couple Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone might be thinking about giving their love a second chance, if speculations turn out to be true.

The "The Amazing Spider-Man" co-stars announced their separation in 2015, but the two were recently spotted in London looking cozy with each other while holding hands.

A source close to the actor claims that Stone has been constantly travelling to London to visit Garfield during the run of his "Angels in America" production.

The source also says that Garfield still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend despite their breakup, and they are starting to grow close again with each other. The source even claims that the two have been sneaking out of the theater's back door while holding hands.

It is also revealed that Stone has been spending time in the UK at the start of 2017 for the production of her film "The Favorite," but a trip to London paved the way for her and Garfield to be reconnected.

On the other hand, another source told HollywoodLife that Stone and Garfield shared an interesting relationship over the years despite calling it quits.

"Its been loving, volatile, and completely non-existent but they can't really quit each other. They both got more and more popular in Hollywood so they have been through a lot together," the source stated.

This is not the first time that the former couple were rumored to be getting back together. Previous reports said that Garfield and Stone spent more time together during the BAFTA's official dinner at Grosvenor House a day after they were spotted hugging each other during a pre-party for the awards night. According to a source, the couple spent some time chatting and laughing as soon as Garfield finished his meal.

Reps from both camps are still mum about the former couple's speculated reconciliation.