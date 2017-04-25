Android 7.0 Nougat News: OS Update Expected To Be Released Soon for the Galaxy Note 5 Via T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 owners on T-Mobile have been waiting quite a while for their preferred device to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system update, and now, it appears that their wait is about to end.

Twitter courtesy of AndroidAndroid Nougat OS update expected to be released soon for T-Mobile's Galaxy Note 5

Over on Twitter, T-Mobile's Des, "@askdes," confirmed that approval has been handed down for the Nougat update that will be coming to the aforementioned Samsung device.

Notably, word of the Nougat's imminent arrival for the Note 5 was announced by Des back on Friday, and it was revealed then that the downloadable would be coming "early next week."

With the new work week already underway, subscribers may be able to download the update for the Note 5 any day now.

Galaxy Note 5 owners should also know that the latest OS update is available not just from T-Mobile.

As Phone Arena noted in a report, AT&T, Sprint and Verizon subscribers have already been able to download the Nougat update for the Galaxy Note 5 for a while now.

Apart from confirming Nougat's upcoming release for the Note 5, the aforementioned announcement from T-Mobile's Des was pretty light on information. At this point, important details including which new features and improvements may be coming to the Note 5 courtesy of T-Mobile's Android Nougat update have not been revealed yet, but there are hints pointing to what these could be.

In a recent report, Android Authority noted that improvements for the battery and multitasking may be included. Even the keyboard of the device may be updated as well, and mini-conversations may also be added.

T-Mobile is also expected to release the Nougat update for other devices, with the Galaxy S6 Edge+ among those that may be upgraded soon enough.

More news about the Android 7.0 Nougat OS update and when it may be released for other devices should be made available in the near future.