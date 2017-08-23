Android 8.0 Oreo News: BlackBerry KEYone Confirmed to Be Receiving the Update

REUTERS/Albert Gea BlackBerry KEYone was unveiled in February and now stocks have sold out in retail stores.

BlackBerry has been through a lot over the years. With tech giants like Apple and Samsung ruling over the smartphone market, the company has had to work twice as hard to entice the demanding customers. Recent reports reveal that in an effort to keep giving the consumers what they need, the BlackBerry KEYone has been confirmed to be receiving the latest Android 8.0.

According to reports, the BlackBerry KEYone has already pledged its support to the latest Android operating system version and will therefore receive alongside Google's Pixel and Nexus. Normally, tech giants would have to wait for a while to receive some news if they will be getting the latest operating system, but BlackBerry's recent announcement seems to be the right move as more consumers in the market are now turning their heads over to them, particularly because of the QWERTY keyboard and the amazingly long battery life.

The Android 8.0 known as Oreo was just recently unveiled, and fans could not be more thrilled and excited to have it on their respective smartphone devices. There is a lot to expect from the update, and fans are encouraged to continuously check on what is new for Android 8.

"Today, we are officially introducing Android 8.0 Oreo, the latest release of the platform–and it's smarter, faster and more powerful than ever," said the vice president of product management for Android and Google Play Sameer Samat, in a statement. "It comes with new features like picture-in-picture and Autofill to help you navigate tasks seamlessly. Plus, it's got stronger security protections and speed improvements that keep you safe and moving at lightspeed. When you're on your next adventure, Android Oreo is the superhero to have by your side (or in your pocket!)."

The update will be available for more devices by the end of this year.