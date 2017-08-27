Android 8 Oreo Issues, Problems: Google Investigates Bug Causing Bluetooth Connections to Malfunction

Android Promotional image showing automobile system support for Android operated smartphones.

Google is currently investigating reports of malfunctioning Bluetooth connections on devices running on the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

On Monday, coinciding with the much awaited solar eclipse in North America, Google announced the next Android software update named after another sweet snack, the Oreo.

However, just a few days after Android Oreo started to roll out on Pixel and Nexus smartphones that were registered in the Android Beta Program, a lot of users who have installed the software update were complaining that their device could not properly connect to their cars, headphones and wireless speakers via Bluetooth.

In the Nexus help forum, a community manager responded to the reports. However, at the time, the company could not provide a concrete answer and fix just yet.

The community manager told affected users: "Some of you have been reporting Bluetooth issues after accepting the latest OTA update, Android 8.0 Oreo. We'd like to get some additional information so we can look into this more."

As of this writing, Google was still encouraging affected users to provide more details on the Bluetooth connection issue.

Pixel and Nexus owners who could not connect to their car support systems were advised to reply to the thread with their automobile's year, make and model. Meanwhile, those having problems with their wireless speakers and headphone connections were asked to send in what brand of audio-listening devices they were using.

Some of the affected users were reportedly having problems connecting their Android Oreo-run smartphones to cars such as the 2017 Toyota Tacoma, 2014 BMW i3, 2017 BMW M140, 2015 Jeep Cherokee, 2017 Mini Cooper, 2017 Honda Accord LX, and more.

Meanwhile, several Bose-, JBL-, Sony-, and Aftershokz-branded audio-listening products were not properly connecting to Android Oreo smartphones based on the latest reports from the same forum thread.

As seen in the reports, the manifestation of the Bluetooth connection problems differed.

One affected user who had a Nexus 6P and drove a Volkswagen Golf 2017 reported: "Android auto works well for the first few minutes (using Google maps navigation and google music). Afterwards it becomes very slow. UI becomes unresponsive, the volume controls stop working, music starts clipping."

Another user experienced problems when his Google Pixel was connected to his 2016 BMW 3 via Bluetooth. He reported: "Phone and contacts work but music just doesn't work. It doesn't visualize on the dash nor does it play the sound through the speakers. Voice commands work though."

Google promised customers affected by the bug that they would be contacted "privately for bug reports."