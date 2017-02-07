Android Nougat Beta: How to Test Android 7.1.2 Nougat Developer Preview Through Beta Program

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The smartphone operating system, Android, is expected to roll out a brand new update - the Nougat 7.1.2 - in the upcoming months.

AndroidA promotional image for Google's Android Nougat OS.

As its developer, Google provides users with a beta version of the update. It can be accessed through the developer's Beta Program which is open and free to anyone armed with a Google account and a Nexus or Pixel handset.

Google specifically allows users with Nexus 6 and 6P, Nexus 9, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player, Pixel, Pixel C and Pixel XL to join the Android Beta Program.

To sign-up or enroll for this, users only need to go to the beta program's website and log in using a Google account. After successfully logging in, users need to choose from a list of phone models (as stated above) and click on the corresponding model to enroll their device.

Once users approve the terms and agreements and click "Join Beta," a confirmation message will pop up and the beta update can be downloaded over-the-air or manually.

According to a blog post from Android, the Nougat update 7.1.2 features "an incremental maintenance release focused on refinements, so it includes a number of bugfixes and optimizations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users."

For the developers, the beta program is a way for them to compile customer feedback and improve on the updates whenever necessary before finally releasing it to the general public.

The company, however, did not specify an exact release date for the update yet, only that it is coming in "just a couple of months."

The Android Nougat was first released on Aug. 22, 2016 with Nexus devices being the first in line to receive the update. Its predecessor was the Android Marshmallow, which was released in October 2015.

The Nougat update claims to feature longer battery life, an efficient and more organized interface and a more personalized settings and notifications set-up.