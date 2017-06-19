Android Nougat Update for Sony Xperia XA Models

Ten months after the Android 7.0 Nougat OS made its debut, Sony Xperia smartphones are finally running on the latest OS. The Sony Xperia XA Ultra model was the first to receive the update, followed shortly by the Xperia XA.

Sony Mobile Sony Xperia XA has 5.00-inch 720x1280 display.

According to reports, the Nougat brings expanded notifications, a split screen, and a better Doze mode. The OS brings a rather significant update to the year-old Sony Xperia XA Ultra. The update comes with the latest security improvements, better performance, and stability. All major issues have reportedly been addressed and fixed as well.

Furthermore, the Nougat enhancements include a multi-window support, improved messaging, longer battery life, and more.

To note, not all Xperia XA Ultra units have received the new update. Currently, versions F3211 (Europe) and F3212 (dual-SIM) are the only ones that have received the update. On the other hand, the OS, which only recently launched on the Xperia XA, is now on five of the smartphone line's model numbers. F3111, F3113, F3115 (all single-SIM), as well as the dual-SIM versions the F3112 and F3116, have the update.

There have been reports suggesting that Sony might offer the update per region. If this is true, then it means that other countries will receive the update earlier than others.

Most likely, Sony will give an official statement if the update is already available in a specific region. To check its availability, users can simply tap the Settings menu of their smartphone to know if the update is ready. It will appear on the status bar if it is ready to be installed. When it is up, users may also download and install the update from the Notification panel. One only needs to tap the system update and then click Download.

More information should roll out in the coming days.