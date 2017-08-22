Android Oreo Launched as Newest Google Mobile OS

(Photo: Youtube/Android) Google unveils the latest operating system, Android 8.0 Oreo.

Android Oreo is rolling out soon.

Google has finally launched its newest mobile operating system (OS), the Android Oreo. It was officially announced in conjunction with Monday's solar eclipse. The new update is currently undergoing carrier testing for Pixel smartphones. However, Google confirmed that tests for Nexus 5X and 6P will be available soon.

Additionally, the Nexus Player and Pixel C will be compatible with the latest update. Phones from major brands such as HTC, Huawei, LG, Samsung, Essential, Motorola, Nokia, Sony, Sharp and Kyocera will have the Oreo update as well before 2017 ends.

CNN Tech reports that the upcoming OS will include what Google calls "vitals," which includes security improvements and battery tweaks. Google Play Protect, for instance, is a new anti-malware feature that helps users easily determine if there is a malicious app in their device.

Also included is the picture-in-picture feature that lets users watch videos while using other apps on their phone. Oreo brings app badging that allows users to see pending notifications and alerts as well. Lastly, android users can expect the updated emojis, which have been designed as tiny icons that look more like the ones in Apple devices.

As BBC points out, one of the challenges Google will face with its new OS is the limited number of users. Since the OS needs to be approved by various device manufacturers before being released, it might take a long time for Oreo to gain many users.

"Google's challenge with new versions of Android is that it's only immediately available to a small number of smartphone users," Ian Fogg of IHS Markit consultancy told the publication. "Android typically needs to be adapted and approved by each handset maker and mobile operator, so it takes months for new versions of Android to reach a significant number of users.