Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt News: Actress Speaks About Missing Her Mother, Being a Role Model to Six Children

After Brad Pitt broke many hearts in a raw photo shoot that was featured in a magazine earlier this year, Angelina Jolie has surfaced after months of silence to respond to intimate questions about how she's been since their marriage broke down. The couple has been featured in a lot of films like "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" but they were known best because of their seemingly perfect relationship.

REUTERS/Denis Balibouse U.S. Actor and UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie attends a conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 15, 2017.

In Pitt's interview with GQ Style, he spoke candidly about the many struggles that he's had to face in his life. He talked about his childhood, his battle with alcoholism, and how he survived after losing Jolie. The interview circulated on social media and broke one too many hearts. Fans probably didn't expect Jolie to do the same in an interview with a dear friend, Marianne Pearl, that was conducted for Elle France in April.

Jolie is currently sharing custody of her six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. According to the interview, the aftermath of the divorce had Jolie missing her mother, late actress Marcheline Bertrand, the most.

"I know how much she would have contributed to their lives and I am sad they will miss out on that," said Jolie, as reported by People. "I would give anything for her to be with me at this time. I've needed her. I talk to her often in my mind and try to think what she might say and how she might guide me."

The role Jolie's mother played in her life called out her and she decided to relentlessly take inspiration from the strength she displayed. Jolie further shared that Bertrand would have been a great grandmother to her six children based on the fact that she had been a good mother to the actress.

In trying to pass on the same values she learned to her children, Jolie also shared that she has been trying to lead by example, which meant passing on her broad view of the world to her children.

The interview appears in the May issue of Elle France.