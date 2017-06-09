Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Divorce Latest News: Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Accepts Ex-Husband's Apology

As he is working out his divorce with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is also allegedly patching things up with another ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. A new report revealed that the "War Machine" actor has been going through the process of opening up and acknowledging people he has hurt in his effort at sobriety.

REUTERS/Juan Medina Brad Pitt reportedly wants to make amends to people he have hurt, including Jennifer Aniston.

Pitt reportedly reached out to Aniston for the first time since their 2005 split to apologize to her "for all the heartbreak." A source said Aniston accepted his apology and "told him she forgives him and to focus on the future."

Pitt and Aniston were married when the actor met and fell in love with Jolie. Though Pitt and Jolie claimed their relationship didn't happen until after the divorce, the public believed they had an extramarital relationship and some saw Aniston as the victim.

While Aniston married long-time boyfriend Justin Theroux in 2015, Pitt and Jolie built a life together for almost 12 years with six children until their divorce in Sept. 2016. Since then, the actor has been owning up to his mistakes and confessed to GQ last May that he's into therapy.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop debunked the claim that Pitt apologized to Aniston. The news outlet cited the former couple's relationship mended a long time ago and they are friendly with each other. Theroux is said to be OK with his wife's renewed friendship with Pitt.

The news comes as Jolie plans a big trip with her children this summer. She's reportedly bringing the children to Ethiopia for Zahara's adoption anniversary. Sources said Zahara and sister Shiloh would love to have their dad join them but Jolie did not ask Pitt. The exes, however, have agreed they will be civil towards each other as they are ironing out their divorce and custody arrangement for the sake of the children.