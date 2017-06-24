Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron Feud: 'Bride of Frankenstein' Role Reportedly Causes 'Hate Fest' Between Two A-List Stars

Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron are reportedly feuding. The two Hollywood A-Listers are embroiled in a "hate fest" that shows no signs of letting up. A role in the "Bride of Frankenstein" remake is said to be the reason for the current friction.

REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier Angelina Jolie is reportedly in a tiff with Charlize Theron over "Bride of Frankenstein."

Universal Studios has been wooing Jolie's full commitment for the lead role in "Bride of Frankenstein and she also knew Theron would be the second choice if she turned it down. Radar Online reported that Jolie is stalling on her decision to "annoy" Theron and prevent her from signing on to other projects.

"Angie hasn't made a deal with Universal to do their next monster flick, but the offer's still on the table. She could use the $20 million paycheck," according to an insider who spoke with Radar. "She seems to enjoy sticking it to Charlize, who wanted to do this film and is convinced Angie stepped in to take it off her."

Jolie and Theron's feud has been going on for quite some time. The two Hollywood A-Listers were also up for the same role in the remake of "Murder on the Orient Express." Jolie, however, declined the offer that Theron would've wanted but now couldn't have because she already committed to a different project before Jolie said no.

"Bride of Frankenstein" is set for a February 2019 release. The remake to the 1935 science fiction horror film will form part of Universal's Monsters & Dark Universe, which will feature the reimagining of classic movies. The studio tasked David Koepp for the script to "Bride of Frankenstein" while "Beauty and the Beast" director Bill Condon will helm the movie.

Also part of this dark universe is the recent release of "The Mummy" with Tom Cruise and Russel Crowe. Universal also wants Johnny Depp for "The Invisible Man" remake and Javier Bardem for "Frankenstein's Monster." All films will be linked in "Dr. Jekyll" (Crowe), which will delve into a secret organization called the Prodigium.

