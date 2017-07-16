'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers: Nicky and J Grow Closer After Javi's Attack; Smurf Pushes J

Nicky (Molly Gordon) and J (Finn Cole) will have a stronger bond in episode 7 of "Animal Kingdom" season 2, triggered by their recent encounter with Javi (Alex Meraz). Meanwhile, Smurf (Ellen Barkin) pushes J to get revenge on Javi.

Facebook/AnimalKingdomTNT J (Finn Cole) wants to seek revenge.

Previously on "Animal Kingdom" season 2, Javi invaded Smurf's home and found J and Nikki having a special moment. J tried to get his gun but Javi's men immediately held him captive and started torturing him to make him spill information about Smurf's stash of money.

While Javi's men were searching for the money, they found Nikki and decided to kidnap her. Later on, Nikki called Smurf asking to be picked up in a location that happened to be the place where Smurf buried Javi's father.

It appears that being terrorized by Javi and his men will bring Nikki and J closer together, according to the synopsis for episode 7 titled "Dig." It is possible that both having feelings of anger toward Javi will make them see each other eye to eye.

As seen in the episode 7 promo, J and Nikki are having a moment while the latter is holding a gun with a smile on her face. It's possible that she could be imagining what it will be like to take revenge on Javi for what he's done to them.

Meanwhile, Smurf is going to push J to get revenge on Javi.

"What you're feeling now is shame. There was nothing you could do," Smurf tells J in the trailer.

Later on, J comes to Smurf asking how he can track Javi. However, the rest of the boys might not be on board in killing Javi. But Smurf is determined to take action against Javi.

"This doesn't end until we end it," Smurf says.

Catch "Animal Kingdom" season 2 every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.