Ann Coulter Slams Delta Airlines

Political commentator Ann Coulter recently clashed with Delta Airlines over seat assignments. Both parties took to social media to express their side of the story.

Reuters/Gary Cameron A Delta Air Lines aircraft ready for take off at BWI Thurgood Marshall International Airport near Baltimore, Maryland October 24, 2012.

Coulter, the author of "High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton" started her spate of rants on Twitter after she was unable to secure the seat she had pre-booked on the airline.

"Suckiest @Delta moved me from my PRE-BOOKED SEAT & gave it to some woman, not elderly, child, or sick. I have pictures so don't lie, @Delta!" Coulter tweeted.

In another post, she said that the crew took her ticket from her hand and ordered her to transfer without any explanation, compensation, and at that time, apology,

Eventually, Delta issued an apology and a promise of compensation for the mishap. Coulter is to receive $30 from the airline.

The political analyst, however, was not pleased with the company's way of handling things. She argues that it is not about the money. In her response to Delta's statement, she wrote, "If you thought it was about $30, @Delta, why didn't you give this woman $30 and let me stay in my PRE-BOOKED, ASSIGNED seat?"

Coulter was also not happy about how Delta added that it was wrong of her to complain about their staff and the passenger whom Coulter called "dachshund-legged." The political commentator called the airline a fascist for shooting down her right.

According to Forbes, Coulter was on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to West Palm Beach. She initially booked a window seat in the emergency exit row, and within 24 hours of that, she opted to change to a seat near the aisle. The publication reports that a glitch in the company's system did not register Coulter's move.

Coulter continues to attack Delta on social media. More updates should follow.