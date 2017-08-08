Anne Graham Lotz Warns of God's Judgment After Great American Eclipse

(Photo: Pixabay/Buddy_Nath) A total solar eclipse will occur on August 21, 2017, and will be visible across United States.

In anticipation of the solar eclipse that will span the entire contiguous United States later this month, evangelist Anne Graham Lotz has warned that the Great American Eclipse might not be a cause for celebration.

There's been much buzz recently about the solar eclipse that will occur on Aug. 21, which could mark the first time since 1918 that a total solar eclipse will be visible across the entire contiguous United States. It will begin in Oregon and sweep southeast across the country ending in South Carolina. According to Space.com, the phenomenon is "one of the most spectacular sights in nature."

As many across the nation will welcome the phenomenon by hosting and participating in eclipse parties, Lotz, the daughter of world renowned evangelist Billy Graham and founder of AnGeL Ministries, took to her website on Monday to comment on the upcoming eclipse in a blog post titled "Is God's Judgment Coming on America?"

The 69-year-old Lotz, who has previously cited the the Old Testament book of Joel to warn a number of times that God could soon cast his judgement on the United States as punishment for the sins of the nation, began the post by explaining that she felt "compelled to issue the warning once again."

(Photo: Courtesy of Harper Collins/Zondervan) Anne Graham Lotz.

"The warning is triggered by the total solar eclipse of Aug. 21, nicknamed America's Eclipse. For the first time in almost 100 years, a total solar eclipse will be seen from coast to coast in our nation," she wrote. "People are preparing to mark this significant event with viewing parties at exclusive prime sites. The celebratory nature regarding the eclipse brings to my mind the Babylonian King Belshazzar who threw a drunken feast the night the Medes and Persians crept under the city gate."

The story of Belshazzar's feast was told in the Old Testament book of Daniel. Lotz explained that while Belshazzar and his friends partied and had a good time, "they were oblivious to the impending danger."

"Belshazzar wound up dead the next day, and the Babylonian empire was destroyed," Lotz stated.

Lotz also noted that Jewish rabbis have traditionally seen solar eclipses as "warnings from God to Gentile nations."

"Therefore, my perspective on the upcoming phenomenon is not celebratory," Lotz wrote. "While no one can know for sure if judgment is coming on America, it does seem that God is signaling us about something. Time will tell what that something is."

In her blog post, Lotz also embedded a YouTube video of a nearly hour-long message given by Australian Pastor Steve Cioccolanti of Discover Ministries that was posted late last month. The message was titled "Is the USA in the Bible? Great American Eclipse Aug 21st, 2017 a Real End Time Sign?"

"Pastor Steve articulates the warning in a very clear, undeniable, yet undogmatic way based on his understanding of biblical truth," Lotz added.

"Please be assured that balancing God's warning is His plea for us to return to Him and rend our hearts in sincere, heartfelt repentance," she continued. "I can almost hear the tears in Joel's voice as he pleads for us to repent and return to God, because 'Who knows? He may return and have pity and leave behind a blessing' (Joel 2:13-14)."

Lotz argued that even if the warnings about the eclipse are inaccurate, the U.S. and the world are already in "turmoil."

"Without doubt this is the time for God's people to get right with God. To repent of our own sin. To share the Gospel with our neighbors. And to pray that in the midst of His coming wrath, God would remember mercy," Lotz concluded.