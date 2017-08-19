'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Premiere Date, Spoilers: Set Photo Reveals Scott Lang's New Job; Michelle Pfeiffer Cast as Janet van Dyne

A set photo has revealed what Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) new occupation will be in "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Meanwhile, Janet van Dyne, to be portrayed by Michelle Pfeiffer, will appear in the sequel.

Facebook/AntMan Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) gets a new job in "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

When Ant-Man returns, he will be working in security services. In the photo posted on Reddit, a van with the label "X-Con Security Consultants" is seen on set.

It seems that the film is going in the same direction as Nick Spencer's run of "Ant-Man." In the comic series, Scott came back to Miami and began a business called "Ant-Man Security Solutions."

However, the name of Scott's new business in the film might be a reference to his past as an ex-convict, Comicbook reported. Scott working in security is actually a smart move. Since he used to break into houses for a living, he would know all the techniques to use on any kind of lock.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios confirmed at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 that Pfeiffer will play Janet van Dyne.

Janet's character was already mentioned in the first film when Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) shared how he lost his wife to the Quantum Realm. Now that there's an actress attached to the character, one of the expectations from the sequel is that Janet will be able to return after being lost for years.

Cast members confirmed to return in the sequel are Rudd, Douglas and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne. Meanwhile, aside from Pfeiffer, other actors joining "Ant-Man and the Wasp" are Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

According to the synopsis of the film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" picks up right after the events that took place in "Captain America: Civil War." Scott will be given a new mission, and Hope will join him as the Wasp.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is slated to premiere on July 6, 2018.