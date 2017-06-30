'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Premiere, Spoilers: Another Villain by the Name of Starr Coming

A new character will be joining "Ant-Man & the Wasp" that could be the next villain carrying the name of Starr.

Facebook/AntManA new cast member joins the sequel in the role of Dawn Starr.

"Ant-Man & the Wasp" will begin production this July in Atlanta, and director Peyton Reed previously hinted that there will be something new about the upcoming sequel.

In an Instagram post last week, Peyton shared a comic scene of "Ant-Mant and the Wasp" with the caption, "Stay tuned. #antmanandthewasp."

There have not been any announcements yet regarding the film. However, a new cast member has been confirmed to join the sequel. Hannah John-Kamen, known for her roles in "Killyjoys" and "Black Mirror," will join the cast of "Antman & the Wasp," MCU Exchange reported.

A source shared with the site that Kamen will play a character named Dawn in the upcoming sequel. Specific details and the origin of her character remain kept under wraps. Kamen's character is described as charismatic, eccentric, damaged, and unpredictable.

However, it is not yet known whether Kamen's Dawn is a new character or an adaptation from the comic series. Some reports say that fans are expecting Kamen to portray Dawn Starr, which is a character that carries the last name as Hank Pym's (Michael Douglas) arch nemesis, Egghead, also known as Elihas Starr.

It is possible that Dawn Starr will be next villain that Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) will face in the upcoming sequel. However, Dawn Starr is not in any way related to Elihas Starr in the comic series.

Meanwhile, there are two other female roles that will be included in "Ant-Man & the Wasp." One of the characters remains a secret, while the other female character is Janet van Dyne, Hank's wife and mother to Hope.

"Ant-Man & the Wasp" is slated to premiere on July 6, 2018.