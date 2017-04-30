Anthony Joshua Next Fight Rumors 2017: Anthony Joshua Wants Tyson Fury Next

It's time to give Anthony Joshua the credit he deserves. He really had to dig deep after Wladimir Klitschko caught him and knocked him down to the canvas in the sixth round of their fight. But in the end, he prevailed by stopping Klitschko in the 11th round.

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)Anthony Joshua celebrates with trainer Robert McCracken after winning the fight against Wladimir Klitschko, April 29, 2017.

That was probably one of the best heavyweight bouts in the past decade, but there's more to come from the International Boxing Federation (IBF), International Boxing Organization (IBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight champion.

So, what's next for Joshua? He can always give Klitschko a rematch, but the obvious answer here is fellow undefeated British heavyweight, Tyson Fury. It makes perfect sense, and Joshua called out Fury right after the match with Klitschko.

The day after the fight, Joshua told Sky Sports that this was the fight fans want to see.

"I do [think that is the fight the British public wants to see] and that's why I mentioned it because it's not as if I'm calling out someone random or drawing attention to someone random," Joshua said during the interview.

"I have heard and seen people talking and it seems like it is heading in that direction. I just like to entertain and if that's a fight that will bring entertainment to the sport again, I would love to be involved in another dust-up but this time it would be two Brits coming together," he continued.

Fury would have been on top of the boxing world if not for his personal issues. He hasn't fought since his victory over Klitschko in 2015, but he's ready for a comeback.

He isn't going to back down if Joshua wants him, and he accepted the challenge.

Will fight fans see another instant classic at Wembley Stadium in the near future? Joshua and Fury really want to face each other. So, why not make it happen?