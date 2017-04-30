Anthony Joshua Next Fight Rumors 2017: Tyson Fury Accepts Champion's Challenge

Fresh from his much-talked-about victory over Wladimir Klitschko, world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua already has his eyes on his next fight.

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)Britain Boxing — Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko IBF, IBO & WBA Super World Heavyweight Titles at Wembley Stadium, London, England. Anthony Joshua celebrates with trainer Robert McCracken, promoter Eddie Hearn and his corner after winning the fight. April 29, 2017.

The British boxing superstar did not waste time in calling out Tyson Fury after delivering an impressive knockout at the 11th round of his fight with Klitschko.

"Fury, where you at, baby? I know he's been talking, I want to give 90,000 a chance to see us," Joshua said as he challenged his fellow Briton during his post-fight interview.

Fury was quick to respond to Joshua. He took to Twitter to praise the champ for the "good fight" before agreeing to tussle. "Let's dance," he wrote.

Wellldone @anthonyfjoshua good fight, you had life & death with @klitschko & I played with the guy, let's dance pic.twitter.com/alLRHPb513 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 29, 2017

In a follow up tweet, he said, "Challenge accepted. We will give the world the biggest fight in 500 years. I will play with you. You are a boxer's dream."

Joshua and Fury have grown to become unofficial arch-rivals. It is believed that they are each other's biggest and most intriguing adversary.

Both appear to be positive of winning, but Joshua has garnered a new level of confidence after beating Klitschko, who was also defeated by Fury in the past.

"I learnt that I can knock out anyone. If I can keep on improving on the things I do well, I can definitely knock out any opponent. To get knocked down, hurt someone, get hurt, take someone out in the championship rounds where I've never been before, it's testament to what training's about," he said.

Joshua said that while his victory over Klitschko, which marked his 19th consecutive win inside the distance, is a big deal, it is not enough to top his 2012 London Olympics achievement.

The Olympic super-heavyweight champion is also open to do a rematch with Klitschko and is confident that he will beat him again after having already knocked out "the better Klitschko."

With Joshua's latest win, promoter Eddie Hearn is convinced that the British champion could go international. According to Reuters, Hearn is looking to take Joshua to China, the Middle East and Africa venues.

"The plan, rather than just keep going in the UK, is to explore and break new markets and boundaries," he said.