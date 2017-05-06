Anthony Joshua Next Fight Rumors 2017: Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder Are Possible Next Opponents

Speculations have begun to surface over who Anthony Joshua will fight next after his impressive victory against Wladimir Klitschko last weekend in front of 90,000 boxing fans at Wembley in London. So far, three firm favorites have come up — Klitschko, World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Deontay Wilder and Kubrat Pulev.

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)Anthony Joshua celebrates with trainer Robert McCracken after winning the fight against Wladimir Klitschko.

According to Boxing News, Klitschko has a rematch clause that he can take advantage of if he so chooses should he want another shot at fighting Joshua after his valiant defeat in the 11th round of their Wembley Stadium bout. However, the 41-year-old has yet to make a decision on the matter, though he has hinted at a possible return in the future.

Wilder was ringside at Wembley during the Joshua–Klitschko encounter, and he told TMZ Sports that the time is finally right for a showdown between him and Joshua.

"Anthony Joshua is the man that I want," Wilder said. "My blood's boiling right now!"

Wilder is currently the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, and he mentioned that he is willing to put his belt on the line just for a chance to fight Joshua as he believes it would be "the biggest mega-fight in world history."

"You put your belts on the line, I'mma put mines on the line. And at the end of it, we'll see who come out clear of the gun smoke!" the WBC heavyweight champion said. "And I guarantee you ... out of all the gun smokes I done been through, I always been that motherf**ker with the guns on this hip with the clip!" he added.

Meanwhile, Pulev cemented his position as the IBF mandatory challenger when he dominated Kevin Johnson on the same night Joshua vanquished Klitschko. And so, it is very likely that Joshua may need to fight the Bulgarian if he intends to keep his belt.

Regardless of who Joshua will fight against next, he is currently in high demand because of his participation in a bout that some claim to be the greatest heavyweight bout for the past 25 years. The 27-year-old boxer is also expected to return to the ring before the end of the year.