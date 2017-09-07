Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev News: Fight Date Set for Oct. 28; British Heavyweight Champion Hints at 'Great' Match

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Livepic) Anthony Joshua takes a selfie video after his fight with Wladimir Klitschko, April 29, 2017.

Anthony Joshua is officially squaring off against Kubrat Pulev next month.

Reports confirmed that Joshua will be defending his two World Heavyweight titles at the Millennium Stadium on Oct. 28.

Still undefeated after 19 fights, Joshua initially expressed interest to have a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko. The Ukrainan declined the offer and opted to retire after his defeat in April, leaving Pulev as Joshua's next opponent later this year.

"Nearly 80,000 will gather on October 28 to create another unforgettable night of boxing," said Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter (via Express). "Anthony will meet his mandatory challenger, number one ranked Kubrat Pulev and the card will be stacked with World championship action, domestic title fights and the very best young stars in the game. Get ready for the next episode from the biggest star in World boxing," he continued.

According to BBC, Hearn has stated that Joshua wanted to face Pulev first before fighting the mandatory challenger for his World Boxing Association (WBA) title, Cuban Luis Ortiz. The promoter explained that Joshua has no intention of vacating either of his belts soon. Instead, he plans on defending them before hopefully fighting against World Boxing Council (WBC) title holder of the United States, Deontay Wilder, next summer.

Joshua recently caught up with SkySports and he promised fans that he will prepare for his "ferocious" rival. British boxing's brightest star shared that he knows he cannot simply underestimate Pulev. The Bulgarian boxer, also known as The Cobra, faced Klitschko for the same belt back in 2014.

"I think Cardiff will be great," Joshua said about his upcoming match. "Normally America had all the glitz and glamour but now these fights are happening in the UK so that's good," he went on to say.

He added that a part of the money from ticket sales will be given to charities as well. Joshua went on to say that his fight with Pulev is a chance for him to prove that he is "the king of boxing."

"If I can, I'd like to secure my 20th victory with my 20th knockout," Joshua continued.