Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Fight Date, Latest Rumors: Tyson Fury Says Fight With Anthony Joshua Already Booked for April 2018

Right now, Anthony Joshua's camp is still debating who he will fight next, but Tyson Fury thinks he will get the chance to face the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight champion next year.

(Photo: Reuters/Lee Smith)Tyson Fury celebrates after beating Wladimir Klitschko, Nov. 28, 2015.

In fact, he told the Daily Telegraph that Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has already booked Wembley Stadium for their bout in April 2018.

"Eddie Hearn has already booked Wembley Stadium for next April. There isn't another stadium where it should take place. I would fight Joshua in October but I believe Klitschko will take the rematch," Fury said during the interview, according to The Guardian.

"Deep down, I don't think they want to fight me yet. Joshua struggled with Klitschko. And I took Klitschko to school, toyed with him, put my hands behind my back, literally, while he was letting his cannons go, slipping out of the way of them. They are not ready for that," he added.

Hearn did mention that Joshua might fight Fury in April 2018 at the earliest. But first, Fury would have to get his boxing license back first before that could happen. His license was revoked by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) last year when he tested positive for the banned steroid Nandrolone and he hasn't fought since he beat Wladimir Klitchsko in 2015. However, Fury has insisted that he never took drugs in his life.

He really wants to fight Joshua and he will get his chance once he is cleared to box.

In the meantime, Fury has continued to take trash talking to a whole new level. Last week, he told the BBC that he was going to "box rings" around Joshua and said the champion wouldn't stand a chance against him. This time his daughter even joined in and she took some pot shots at Joshua.