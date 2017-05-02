Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Fight Rumors 2017: Boxers Challenge Each Other to a Match

Fans are getting excited about the possibility of a match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Both parties have expressed an interest in a fight, which is expected to beat pay-per-view records should it happen.

Reuters/Kai PfaffenbachTyson Fury in action against Wladimir Klitschko during the fight.

Joshua, who recently won against Wladimir Klitschko, told The Guardian that Fury is definitely a boxer that he would like to fight. "Yeah, that's a fight that would bring massive attention from the top to the bottom," he said.

As for Fury, he is currently without a boxing license and has not been in a fight for quite some time due to his mental health issues and drug use. He still needs to face a hearing with UK Anti-Doping. And before he can get back in the ring, he must apply for a license once again.

However, according to Telegraph Sport, Fury has more than enough motive to put on the boxing gloves and fight Joshua. Ring Magazine editor Michael Rosenthal apparently informed the publication that Fury will be able to keep his belt should he manage to book a fight "within a month of Joshua and Klitschko fighting at Wembley."

Fury has also made his desire to fight Joshua no secret. His Twitter account is filled with retweets about him getting back in the ring and fighting the recent winner--including one that features Joshua calling Fury out. He even challenged Joshua after congratulating him, saying "let's dance."

AJ CALL OUT: "@Tyson_Fury, where you at baby?!"

Wellldone @anthonyfjoshua good fight, you had life & death with @klitschko & I played with the guy, let's dance

Fury is currently training in Marbella. By the looks of it, he is also having the time of his life there, hanging out with friends and relishing in the sun.

Chilling after training today @bjsaunders_ with the boys.

Enjoying the Marbella sun ☀️ after training, happy as it's been raining ☔️ for 3 days — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 30, 2017

While a fight between Fury and Joshua has yet to be confirmed, fans are undoubtedly looking forward to a possible match. The Joshua vs. Klitschko fight already broke British pay-per-view records, and Fury's return will likely do the same.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.