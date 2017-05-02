Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko Rumors: Rematch Possible?

Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko wants an immediate rematch with British champ Anthony Joshua after his huge loss in the heavyweight title fight held at the Wembley Stadium.

According to Daily Mail, Klitschko said he was very much interested in a rematch to get his hands on the IBF, WBA and IBO titles that Joshua is currently holding. The Ukrainian was defeated in a close fight after Joshua knocked him out on the eleventh round of their match last weekend. Over 90,00 fans witnessed the event. According to Klitschko, a rematch is already part of the contract. He said he still needs to analyze what went wrong in the bout, but he is definitely interested in facing the Brit inside the ring again.

Joshua, however, has yet to accept Klitschko's invitation. According to Mirror, the boxer's main focus right now is Tyson Fury, who previously defeated the 41-year-old Klitschko not so long ago. At the end of the epic fight, Joshua reportedly shouted Fury's name, hinting that he will be his next opponent after Klitschko. In an interview, Joshua hinted that he would not rest for too long as he is eager to start the drill with his trainer Rob McCracken.

"I've got a buzz right now, it'd be silly of me to let it dip, I'm going to work outside of the gym for a few weeks. Have a few lie ins. I want to maintain it. I want to get stronger. Write some notes. I want to tell him, 'what do you think about working on this?' I know I've seen certain things with Rob, if we work on it in the gym, it'll help me in the ring," Joshua said.

According to a report, if it won't be Klitschko or Fury, other possible opponents for Joshua are Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker and Luis Ortiz.