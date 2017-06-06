Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko Rematch News: Fight Almost Certain, Says Promoter

After facing each other last April, Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko may face each other in the boxing ring once more as a rematch between the two esteemed fighters is being planned.

Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepicReports claim that Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko may face each other again as many are clamoring for a rematch.

According to reports, tpromoter Eddie Hearn has said that a plan for a rematch between Joshua and Klitschko is being hatched, which both boxers are said to have agreed upon. Reportedly, Klitschko, who holds the rights for a rematch, will meet with his manager Bernd Boente later this week, and it is expected that details for the rematch will be finalized.

"We're looking at all the potential sites for the rematch. It's not really a case of them having to let us know by a certain date. For us, it's happening. Until (Klitschko) turns round and says 'no, I'm retiring,' we're full steam ahead. At the moment all I can tell you is that it's happening because we haven't heard otherwise," Hearn said, as reported by Mirror.

Hearn went on to reveal that there have been many offers to see Joshua and Klitschko facing each other in the ring once more. According to the boxing promoter, the offers are so big that the rematch is almost certain to happen. However, Hearn said that, with many encouraging Klitschko to go for a rematch, the Ukrainian boxer is willing to fight Joshua one more time even if money is taken out of the equation.

"I think he looks back and thinks he had Josh in the fifth or sixth. A lot of people gave him a lot of props for it, so why not?" Hearn revealed.

While details of the rematch have yet to be made, Hearn also revealed that they are already considering possible venues for the Joshua –Klitschko rematch, including America, Nigeria, Dubai, and Cardiff.

To recall, Joshua and Klitschko faced each other in Wembley last April with an estimated crowd of 90,000 witnessing the event in the flesh. After 11 rounds, Joshua secured a victory, defended his IBF Heavyweight title, and added a WBA belt to his collection.