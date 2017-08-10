Apple 5th-Gen TV Rumors: Device to Arrive this September, Comes with 4K Support

Apple Shown is the current version of the Apple TV.

While Apple has yet to make an announcement, rumors claiming that the Cupertino-based company is releasing its fifth-generation TV box soon are becoming louder.

According to reports, Apple's Tim Cook has told investors in a recent earnings call that the company is happy with how the latest Apple TV performs, and that more things are being planned for the future in line with the brand's connected TV box. While there was no mention on whether the company is releasing its fifth-gen Apple TV this year, Cook's statement has bolstered the suspicions of the many that the arrival of the device is imminent.

Some opine that the announcement of the Apple 5th-Gen TV may just be around the corner. After all, it has been more than two years since the device was updated. With the third-generation Apple TV getting pulled out from the stores late last year, many believe that it is high time Apple releases its Apple 5th-Gen TV.

Many thought that the Apple 5th-Gen TV would be announced at last June's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), but the event commenced and concluded without even a mere mention of the TV box. Now, it is believed that the device will finally be revealed this September, as after all, the Cupertino-based company is known for releasing hardware during this month. In the event that there is still no Apple 5th-Gen TV that will be announced next month, some believe it will not go beyond October before the TV box arrives.

Meanwhile, apart from possibly arriving this September, the Apple 5th-Gen TV is also rumored to boast of 4K-support capacity. Reportedly, iOS developer Guilherme Rambo has discovered that Apple's HomePod data has references to a "4kHDR", "HDR10," and "Dolby" display modes, suggesting that the upcoming TV box will finally be capable of supporting 4K videos. With Apple TV's competitors, such as Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast Ultra being already 4K-ready, it will not really be surprising if the Apple 5th-Gen TV levels up, too.

While rumors claiming that the arrival of the Apple 5th-Gen TV is imminent are nothing short of exciting, Apple fans are advised to take everything with a grain of salt for now as things can only be confirmed once the Cupertino-based company makes an official announcement.