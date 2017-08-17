Apple iPhone 8 Leak, Specs Rumors: Renders Show What Flagship Smartphone Could Look Like

A German graphic designer shared photos of what Apple's new iPhone 8 could look like. Meanwhile, the new flagship device has five speculated features that will make it distinct from any other smartphone.

Reuters/Regis Duvignau Photos of what the new iPhone 8 could look like are all over social media. Pictured is the iPhone 7.

Graphic designer Jonas Daehnert shared renders on this Twitter account. In the photo, the iPhone 8 is seen in two colors, black and the rumored "blush gold" color, BGR noted. There are speculations that Apple will not be releasing a rose gold version of the iPhone 8 for aesthetic reasons, and that the company will stick to black, jet black and silver.

However, based on the look of the iPhone 8 on Daehnert's photo, it seems that the anticipated blush gold flawlessly matches the smartphone's exterior.

Meanwhile, Forbes noted five anticipated features of the new iPhone 8 that will make it a hit in the smartphone market.

The first feature expected from the iPhone 8 is the bezel-less organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, which will have a total screen size of 5.8 inches. Previous iPhone models only used high-quality LCD screens. This could be the first time that Apple will have an OLED display.

In Daehnert's mock-ups, the bezel-less screen — a feature that has long been talked about — can also be seen. It leaves only a small portion on the upper part of the screen reserved for the status bar.

Another feature that Apple patrons are looking forward to is Face ID. Although one of the reasons why Face ID will be implemented is because the home button — where the Touch ID feature was utilized — will be removed. This alternative security feature is a faster and hands-free way of unlocking the iPhone.

There is also speculation that the new iPhone 8 will have front and back cameras that can record 4K-quality videos at 60 frames per second (fps), which matches up to DSLR cameras.

Apple's new iPhone 8 is expected to be launched in September.