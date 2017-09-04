Apple Product Reveal News: Many Expect to See iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, and watchOS 4 on Sept. 12

apple.com Screengrab of the announcement for the upcoming Apple 2017 Keynote Event.

Now that it has been confirmed that Apple is holding an event on Tuesday, Sept. 12, many are speculating that some of the products the company will unveil on the said date include the widely anticipated iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, and watchOS 4.

Despite several early rumors and forecasts that Apple could face some delays with regards to releasing their newest premium smartphone, the Cupertino, California, technology giant is not breaking its annual tradition and will proceed with a September product unveiling event.

iPhone 8

It is safe to say that the iPhone 8 is the most awaited announcement for the Sept. 12 event and it is understandable for a number of reasons. First, it is expected to be the most revolutionary iPhone release from Apple in time for the 10th year of their smartphone line.

One of the most anticipated changes to be seen in the smartphone lies in the display panel. It is expected to join the bezel-less bandwagon and release a device with the largest screen in iPhone history.

Another physical change expected with the iPhone 8 is the lack of the signature home button. Like in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8, achieving a bezel-less screen requires dropping space eaters such as keys placed in the display.

Apart from the traditional processor, memory, and speed performance upgrades, the iPhone 8 is expected to sport the most advanced biometric system compared to earlier released iPhones. There have been rumors that the iPhone 8 could sport both an iris scanner and a special sensor capable of detecting 3D images of the owner's face for identification.

There are even speculations that this feature could be used for Apple Pay. However, Apple has yet to comment on these forecasts.

Apple Watch Series 3 and watchOS 4

On the other hand, Apple is also expected to announce the next generation of Apple Watch devices on Sept. 12.

The most rumored improvement in the Apple Watch Series 3 is the addition of the LTE chip. This will allow Apple Watch users to use their wearable device completely without the need of an iPhone within reach.

Last year, Apple launched the Watch Series 2. It was equipped with a built-in GPS which allowed users to go on their fitness-related activities even without bringing their iPhones with them. However, other more productivity-based functions such as replying to a notification still require an iPhone at hand.

The incorporation of cellular connectivity on smartwatches is not a new thing in the technology world, and it gives Apple more reasons to catch up and upgrade the Apple Watch with an LTE connection.

Meanwhile, the watchOS 4 is also expected to add more functionality to some models of the Apple Watch. Recently, several codes and images tucked in the iOS 11 beta were discovered and they suggested that more types of sports activities and workouts will be supported.

The Sept. 12 event will be held in the newly-built Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.