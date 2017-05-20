Apple Siri Speaker Release Date, Specs News: Device to Deliver Best Sound Quality

With Google and Amazon coming up with their own voice-activated smart speakers, it was only a matter of time before Apple created a speaker with Siri, the tech giant's intelligent personal assistant. While Apple has a lot of catching up to do with the Amazon Echo and Google Home, their expertise in sound may help them beat their competition.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

Apple has yet to confirm the existence of the Siri Speaker, but consumers are already setting up their expectations for the rumored device. One of the biggest expectations consumers have is the sound quality of the speaker. With Beats Electronics being a subsidiary of Apple, it's safe to assume that Apple will really amp up the sound quality of their speaker.

Besides the sound quality, consumers are also excited to see what's in store for Siri. Amazon's personal assistant, Alexa, is pretty smart and responsive to the requests of users, so Apple will need to reprogram Siri with new features to be able to compete. Siri would need to be more responsive to different commands and make information more accessible for users.

Other things that consumers would want to see in the Siri Speaker include a display, wherein they could use FaceTime just like they're able to do on other Apple devices. It's also important for the speaker to be compatible with other devices in the house, so consumers can have a simpler way of accessing several devices.

It's already assumed that the Siri Speaker will be a high-end product, but Apple still has to come up with a reasonable price for the said speaker to attract consumers to purchase it rather than the other devices available in the market. With the new Amazon Echo priced at around $200, it's reasonable for the Siri Speaker to be priced around the $300 mark.

Apple has not made any official statements regarding the Siri Speaker. Although, Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just a few weeks away, so most are expecting for Apple to announce details about their new device in the conference.