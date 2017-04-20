Apple TV News, Features: Multi-User Function to Arrive in tvOS 11?

Rumors are rife that Apple will launch the multi-user function for Apple TV once the tvOS 11 goes live.

Reuters/Beck DiefenbachApple CEO Tim Cook speaks about Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015.

An Israel-based news outlet, The Verifier, claims to have talked with an anonymous source who shared that Apple is currently finishing the addition of several features on its operating systems for the company's mobile devices and TV units.

These features will likely be formally introduced in the upcoming Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, which is scheduled to be held on June 5 to 9 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

For the next Apple TV update, the tvOS 11, a resounding rumor suggests that the company will finally add a multi-user function on fourth generation Apple TVs and later. With this feature, customers who own an Apple TV and Apple mobile devices will be able to connect all their gadgets through their Apple ID accounts.

The rumor also suggests that multiple and custom profiles can be created to synchronize one's Apple Music, iCloud photos and videos, and any multimedia content saved on iTunes.

The Verifier added that tvOS 11 is also expected to offer a very easy one-time set-up procedure to sync the said Apple devices under one's Apple ID account. More than that, the feature will also make switching from one user account to another a hassle-free method.

The rumored multi-user function, according to The Verifier's unnamed source, is already in the "advanced stages" of development. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether this feature is going to be included in the first tvOS 11 update.

Apart from the multi-user function, tvOS 11 is also expected to have a Picture-in-Picture feature. It practically allows users to view two running apps at the same time by offering the option to minimize the main window in use.

With the PIP feature, Apple TV owners can watch a movie or play a video while checking for the weather on another app. However, The Verifier clarifies that it is still impossible to play two multimedia contents at the same time using the yet to be added PIP function.