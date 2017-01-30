Apple WatchOS 3.2 Features 2017: SiriKit Can Now Perform Activities for Third-Party Apps

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Apple is about to roll out the watchOS 3.2 with new features that empower Siri, and all other exciting offers that all Apple Watch owners will soon enjoy.

With WatchOS 3.2 owners can now ask the smartwatch's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to do certain tasks for several third-party apps that are compatible with the firmware. First spotted by TechCrunch, the new ability of the AI bot includes booking an Uber ride, process a payment, send a message via chat, among others.

This is one grand change that Apple has done to the Apple Watch so far. The SiriKit for third-party apps has the ability to capture the owner's voice when speaking to the AI assistant. This makes the watch even more tempting to try, especially for those who are yet to experience the convenience of a wearable device.

Reuters/Robert Galbraith A customer looks over an Apple Watch in Palo Alto, California, April 10, 2015.

The update can also improve the declining sales of the smartwatch, which can be attributed to consumer apathy. According to an IDC industry report, there was a "significant" decline in shipments of smartwatches in the third quarter of last year, in which shipments went down 51.6 percent compared with last year.

Apple Watch, which is recognized as the leader in smartwatches, experienced a 72 percent decline in shipment compared with last year.

Going back to the WatchOS 3.2 features, another add-on is the "Theater Mode" option that allows the users to mute the sound on their wearable device. It also prevents the watch to wake when the wrist of the owner is raised. To put it simply, it reduces any interference when watching a movie, a live performance or any entertainment show in a dark room.

The "Theater Mode" is rumored to be added to the iPhone as well, but it was not included in the beta release of iOS 3.

There is no definite schedule for the release of watchOS 3.2 as of now, but Apple is expected to announce a date anytime soon.