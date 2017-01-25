'Aquaman' Cast News, Release Date: Nicole Kidman In Talks To Play Aquaman's Mother

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The cast of "Aquaman" is getting bigger as a new Hollywood heavyweight is reportedly in talks to play the role of the titular superhero's mother, Atlanna. It has been revealed that Nicole Kidman has been reached for the part.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniAcademy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman is in talks to play Aquaman's mother.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director James Wan has kept Kidman on his list of top choices of actresses for the part for quite some time now. But the Academy Award-winning actress was only formally offered the role recently.

Kidman will be no stranger to the superhero genre as she has previously starred in 1995's "Batman Forever" with Val Kilmer. However, this time around, she is poised to portray the role of Aquaman's mother. It was not revealed whether Atlanna will remain her name - as it is in the original comic books - since details are being kept under wraps as of the moment.

In other cast news, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also being considered for the role of Black Manta, the villain of the upcoming film. However, it looks like Black Manta will not be the only dark element in the movie since Orm Marius, aka the Ocean Master and Aquaman's half-brother, will be making an appearance as well. Patrick Wilson has been cast in the role.

Amber Heard and Willem Dafoe round out the cast, bringing life to the respective characters Mera and Dr. Vulko. Mera is Aquaman's love interest, while Dr. Vulko is the hero's advisor. Jason Mamoa, known for starring in HBO's "Game of Thrones" as Khal Drogo, will star as the eponymous superhero.

Preparations for the upcoming film are already underway, with production set to commence in April. Last week, Wan shared a photo of a table read on his Instagram account, featuring three of the main cast members: Mamoa, Heard, and Wilson.

A photo posted by James Wan (@creepypuppet) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

"Aquaman" will be Mamoa's second outing as the King of Atlantis as he is set to make his official debut as the character in this year's "Justice League." He previously made a cameo appearance in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice."

"Aquaman" will be swimming to theaters on Oct. 5, 2018.