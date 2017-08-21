'Aquaman' Updates: Upcoming Movie's Version of Nuidis Vulko to Deviate from Comic Book Origin, Says Willem Dafoe

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is a promotional image for "Justice League," where Jason Momoa's character will appear prior to the solo "Aquaman" movie.

Willem Dafoe has shared that his Nuidis Vulko role in the upcoming "Aquaman" movie will somehow deviate from the character's comic book origins.

Speaking at the press junket for the upcoming Netflix original film "Death Note," Dafoe revealed that his Nuidis Vulko in "Aquaman" will not only look different from how the character is portrayed in the comic books but will also have a more important role in Arthur Curry/Aquaman's (Jason Momoa) life.

"You use the source material and something is born from that. But I don't really look like he does in the comic, and his role is slightly different. He is an advisor, but he's also sort of a mentor to Aquaman," Dafoe said.

To the uninitiated, Vulko was introduced in DC comics in 1967 as a political adviser to the former King of Atlantis, Trevis. When DC re-launched its 52 titles back in 2011 via the so-called "New 52," it was Vulko who explained to a young Aquaman about his Atlantean heritage and eventually manipulated a war between humans and the Atlanteans so that Aquaman will be forced to reclaim the Atlantean throne from his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson in the upcoming live-action movie).

Apart from revealing the changes the movie adaptation of "Aquaman" will introduce to his character, Dafoe also elaborated on how the underwater scenes in the movie are filmed. To recall, James Wan, director of the upcoming movie, revealed earlier this month how challenging it is for him to film the movie's underwater sequences. While Dafoe corroborated Wan's statements, he hinted that the difficulty that comes with the shooting is all worth it.

"We aren't doing the scenes underwater, but we are in harnesses and on wires. There is movement. It's not like were all sitting around pretending were underwater like this [stands up still], we're swimming around, we're moving. So that should be really beautiful," Dafoe revealed.

Aquaman hits theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.