Aquos S2 News: Sharp's Latest 'Full-Screen' Smartphone Now Available in China

Reuters/Rick Wilking/Files Sharp releases the Aquos 2, which packs the Snapdragon 660 chip.

Sharp has recently announced its 29th full-screen phone, the Aquos S2, in China as its answer to Samsung's Galaxy S8 and the LG G6.

There is no denying that going bezel-less is the trend for smartphones this year. After the launch of the Galaxy S8 and the G6, the world is also expecting Apple to follow suit with its highly anticipated iPhone 8. However, even before the supposed bezel-less iPhone arrives, Sharp revealed that it has jumped into the bandwagon, too, with the release of its Aquos 2.

While the definition of "full-screen" has evolved over the years, it can't be denied that Sharp is one of the pioneers of bezel-less phones via its Aquos Crystal released three years ago. However, the brand is not to be left behind with the current concept of a full screen with its Aquos S2, which has been revealed to have a screen-to-body ratio of 87.5 percent and a screen resolution of 2,048 x 1,080.

While the iPhone 8 is yet to be released, it is alleged that the latest Sharp mobile device is a copy of the iPhone 8 due to its vertically stacked, dual-lens arrangement for the camera. However, it is said that the camera placement of the Aquos 2 is not the only concept that Sharp borrowed from the iPhone as the manner of how its 3D glass rises to connect with its housing is also said to be similar to that of the iPhone 7.

Whether Sharp really took inspiration from the iPhone 8 and the iPhone7 purposely or not, there is no denying that the device is worth its price. With the yet-to-be released variant that packs the Snapdragon 660 chip, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage only commanding a price of $520, it is said that owning the said variant of the Aquos S2 is like owning an iPhone 7 without having to pay much.

Meanwhile, the Aquos S2 packing the Snapdragon 630 chip with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is already available in China at the price of $370.