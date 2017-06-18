Are Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow Getting Back Together? Actress Shares Her Thoughts on Their Relationship

Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she fell in love with ex-fiancé Brad Pitt when she said as much in a recent interview. However, she thinks "that ship has sailed."

Reuters/Juan MedinaActor Brad Pitt arrives at the premiere of the film ''Allied'' in Madrid, Nov. 22, 2016.

In a Facebook question and answer segment, where the 44-year old star answered questions from fans about nearly everything, the subject of Brad Pitt was unexpectedly brought up by a viewer.

Paltrow was confident enough to deftly answer the question, given the circumstances around Pitt's newfound single status, according to ET Online.

"Someone wants Brad Pitt and I to get back together. I think that ship has sailed, Corey," Paltrow answered, during the Q&A segment while promoting her popular lifestyle brand Goop.

Her answer has not changed much since her 2015 interview with Howard Stern. She spoke with the radio host on is Sirius XM radio show about the subject of her relationship with the 53-year old actor.

"I definitely fell in love with him," she told their listeners. "He was so gorgeous, and sweet -- I mean, he was Brad Pitt, you know?" Paltrow added, sure that the name is enough explanation.

Brad Pitt was the one to propose to the "Iron Man" star a couple of years after their stint on the set of "Seven." The couple eventually split a few years later in 1997, which the actress attributes to her immaturity at the time. "You can't make that decision when you're 22 years old, you know? ... I think I was a kid and I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me," Paltrow explained.

Nowadays, Paltrow's time is occupied by her work managing and promoting Goop, her company, as well as the constant task of raising her kids. She is currently in a relationship with TV producer Brad Falchuk, according to the International Business Times.