Ariana Grande Concert Explosion News Update: Authorities Say It's Being Treated 'as a Terrorist Incident'

Hours after an explosion occurred in pop star Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England, authorities issued a statement saying that they are "currently treating this as a terrorist incident."

REUTERS/Andrew YatesTwo women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England, Britain, May 23, 2017.

A couple of hours after the Greater Manchester Police rushed to the scene at Grande's concert venue at Manchester Arena, they have confirmed that the incident is being considered a terrorist attack "until we know otherwise."

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/GEABqAk5rr — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Based on police updates, the explosion was reported around 10:33 p.m. local time (5:33 p.m EDT) on Monday.

So far, authorities have confirmed that at least 22 people have died while around 59 more were injured due to the explosion.

The GM Police added, "We are working closely with the national counter terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners."

According to NBC News, U.S. authorities were told forensic evidence spotted at the site says the explosion was carried out by a suicide attacker. The same report says U.S. and British officials have "tentatively identified the bomber."

What causes more worry for authorities and locals is the fact that Grande's fan-base is mainly composed of a younger demographic, which makes up most of the concert attendees. And according to reports, distraught parents and family members rushed to the venue or went on social media asking for help in locating missing kids who went to Grande's concert.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Grande addressed her fans through her social media account and said her heart is "broken" about the incident. Fellow music artists also sent their messages of support for Grande and condolences to those who have lost loved ones or have been hurt from the explosion.

On the other hand, British Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement addressing the explosion and said: "We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack. All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."

Meanwhile, there have been reports that campaigning activities in line with the general election for the next British prime minister have been suspended.