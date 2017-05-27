Ariana Grande's Team Suspends Several Shows Following Manchester Bombing But Plans to Return for Benefit Concert

The management team of pop star Ariana Grande has decided to cancel some of her shows following the tragic bombing of her Manchester concert on Monday.

REUTERS / Lucy NicholsonAriana Grande performs "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 8, 2015.

The singer's management said in a statement: "Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost."

Grande was originally scheduled to hold several more concerts this month but her team decided to cancel all the shows after the one last Monday upto the Switzerland-leg that was supposedly set for June 5. As of now, Grande's official website still lists her previously scheduled concerts starting on June 7 in Paris and so on.

"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you," Grande's team added in the statement.

A few days ago, Grande released a letter she wrote where she said she plans to return to Manchester to hold a benefit concert there. The money the event raises will go on to help the victims and their families.

On Monday, just as the concert finished at the Manchester Arena, a bomb was set off by a suspected suicide bomber that killed at least 22 people — including an 8-year-old girl — and injured many others.

First responders arrived at the area around 10:33 p.m. local time (5:33 p.m. EDT) that night. Several hours after the explosion, authorities counted the incident as a terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, local police have already identified one suspect named Salman Abedi who authorities believe was the one who set off the bomb. Police also said Abedi belonged to a network of terrorist attackers that they have been investigating for some time now.

Apart from Grande, other artists who were supposedly set to hold shows around London have also canceled their respective events in light of the bombing.

The English pop band Take That also suspended its concerts set for Liverpool and Manchester this week. Rock band Blondie also canceled its London show in Hackney Round Chapel. Meanwhile, Radio Academy's Radio Festival has been rescheduled "later this year."