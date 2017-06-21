Arizona and Nevada Heatwave, Weather Forecast Update: Flights Cancelled; Wildfires Feared as Brutal Temperature Rises

A heatwave is spreading over the southwestern part of the United States. The forecast temperature is expected to reach 120 degrees or even higher, especially in desert cities in Arizona, Nevada and California.

REUTERS/Jason Reed Temperature in Arizona, Nevada and California could reach a record-breaking 120 degrees in this summer's heatwave.

Some airports already had flights cancelled in Phoenix as it was deemed too hot for planes to take off. Aviation experts told CNN that the air is thinner during hot weathers, thus planes need more speed when taking off. Some airports, however, do not have longer runways for such a provision.

Local authorities fear that the extremely hot weather could cause wildfires. Firefighters have been keeping watch as grass fires in Sacramento ignited near the city's airport Tuesday. The heat is also causing power outages in some parts of California as establishments and residences turn up their air conditioning units nearly 24/7.

In Las Vegas, tourists and guests have some reprieve inside the air-conditioned casinos and bars. But people have been mostly drinking cold water instead of alcohol to help cool down their bodies.

Walking around the strip proved unbearable for other guests. "This is like the oven door is open," The Palazzo casino-resort guest Lavonda Williams said.

Experts advise people in these areas should avoid the outdoors as much as possible, especially during the daytime. If one has to leave for work or errands, make sure to wear light and comfortable clothing and apply sunblock for protection.

Also make sure to never leave children nor pets in parked cars under the extreme heat. Drink plenty of water and also check up on family members at home and know if they are comfortably coping with the heatwave.

People are also encouraged to watch out for signs of a heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as headache, sweating, dizziness, weakness and thirst, which could lead to death. Avoid the condition from worsening and call 911 immediately. Children and the elderly are most vulnerable in this heatwave. Learn more about how to find relief during an extremely hot temperature in this video below.