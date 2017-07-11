Arizona Heat Wave 2017 News: Highest Temperature Since 1905 Recorded in Phoenix

(Photo: Reuters/Joshua Lott) Firefighters wait to receive orders while they take a break from the Wallow Wildfire as smoke fills the sky in Luna, New Mexico June 6, 2011. The wildfire that has charred more than 350 square miles (906 sq km) in eastern Arizona forced the evacuation of a third town on Monday and crept near populated areas along the New Mexico border as it raged out of control for a ninth day. The so-called Wallow Fire, burning about 250 miles (400 km) northeast of Phoenix and stretching to near the Arizona-New Mexico border, ranks as the third-largest fire on record in Arizona.

An excessive heat warning was raised in Phoenix, Arizona, last week after the temperature in the area rose to as high as 118 degrees Fahrenheit.

Monsoon activity took place in Phoenix on the night of July 6, but it was not until the afternoon of July 7 that the city reached its highest temperature ever.

In the afternoon of Friday last week, the city recorded a temperature of 116 degrees, breaking the 115 degrees high that last happened in 1905.

While 116 degrees was hot enough for the people of Phoenix to handle, the heat did not stop there. At 4 p.m. of the same day, the temperature reached 117 degrees. In just an hour, it climbed up to 118 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, that was the highest recorded temperature in the city thus far.

On Twitter, the National Weather Service Phoenix posted: "We've now set a new record high temp. of 118F for #Phoenix for this date. Breaks the old record of 115F 1st set in 1905!"

Last month, Phoenix broke daily high temperature records three times. This means that for three days, the temperature in the city went higher than the normal high temperature for a particular day. For example, 107 degrees was considered to be the normal high temperature for July 7. However, last week, a temperature of 118 degrees was recorded on that date.

In other news, a rural county in Arizona was placed in a state of emergency due to a wildfire that set 10 buildings ablaze, including three homes. The wildfire reportedly started somewhere along the San Pedro River on Friday night and was about 1.4 square kilometers big.

The people of the town of Dudleyville, which is near Phoenix, were already ordered to evacuate, along with the people at Bridge Canyon Estates subdivision near the town of Seligman. According to reports, the wildfire was brought about by a lightning strike that charred some grass in the area.