'Ark: Survival Evolved' v254 PC Update Features: Expansion for PC Out Now; TEK Tier Loot Included

Studio Wildcard has just rolled out the new "Ark: Survival Evolved" v254 update for Microsoft Windows players. There are a couple of huge changes in the game, and this includes the new TEK Tier Loot.

Steam/ARK: Survival Evolved"ARK: Survival Evolved" gameplay screenshot

According to The Daily Express, the TEK Tier Loot is one of the notable changes that occurred with the "Ark: Survival Evolved" v254 update. It allows fans to collect Element resources. These are only achievable after players complete the Boss Arenas. Through the help of the TEK Replicator and the collected Element resources, players can create their very own TEK items.

Aside from the TEK Tier Loot, the latest update also brings in three levels of difficulty for the bosses. These new levels are expected to offer more challenges for fans. There are also various item drops to further excite gamers who are trying to get through each boss stage.

Other changes brought about by the "Ark: Survival Evolved" v254 update include the ability for Troodon Scouts to search for Caches & Corpses, the option to halt resource-harvesting for Tamed Dinos, and the increase of Scorched Earth loot drop quality. Fans will also see five more Dino and Player levels as well as an Alliance-Chat channel.

iDigital Times also confirms that the latest "Ark: Survival Evolved" v254 update adds a new mechanic for fans to explore. Hair dyeing and haircutting options are now available for players. An additional 16 Explorer Notes are out now, and the SteamOS version that some players complained of previously is now working fine.

The outlet notes that last month's patch wasn't packed with new items, levels, and options compared to the latest update. The TEK Tier feature has been delayed for a couple of months, but this time, it has finally happened. Some of the new Dinos added into the latest expansion have actually been announced a year ago.

Studio Wildcard has yet to roll out the "Ark: Survival Evolved" v254 update for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms on Feb. 14. Stay tuned for more updates.