'ARMS' First DLC Character Announced: Max Brass Coming With Free July Update

The first "ARMS" Downloadable Content (DLC) character has been unveiled as Nintendo introduced Max Brass during the Treehouse live stream hosted by the company for the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 on Thursday, June 15.

YouTube/NintendoNintendo, during its Direct presentation, revealed the new game modes and characters of its upcoming title "ARMS."

Max Brass has been unveiled at Nintendo's E3 presentation as a veteran fighter who's been at the top of his game for years. His unique ability comes up whenever his arms are charged up, and when they do, Max Brass does not get interrupted by the attacks of his opponent, according to IGN.

On top of that, his arms become permanently charged when his health drops at or below 20 percent, similar to other fighters like Spring Man.

As a DLC character, Max Brass will not be included in the launch of the game on Friday, June 16. The experienced fighter will instead come to "ARMS" players via a free DLC pack, which is set to launch sometime in July, according to Nintendo.

The company has revealed the appearance of Max Brass through social media. Their post on Nintendo's official Twitter account showed a few shots of the new character in action, featuring brass highlights for his hair, chest piece, belt, boots and shoulder trim. His default skin also showed a light navy green body suit and pants, lending a military vibe to the character.

A shot also shows his appearance when his arms are fully charged. Purple flames, complete with a few purple embers floating off his fists, indicate that Max Brass can use his unique ability.

Nintendo has captioned the photos with their brief announcement. "Max Brass will be joining #ARMS next month as free DLC!" the company wrote in the text accompanying the screenshots.

The company has also revealed another update before Max Brass becomes available to "ARMS" players everywhere. In a Twitter post from their official account, Nintendo said that the game will release a Spectator Mode, which is coming out as another free update in June.