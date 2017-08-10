'ARMS' Gameplay News: Update 2.1 Arrives With Several Adjustments to Fighters' and Weapons' Abilities

Nintendo

Nintendo has released update 2.1 for "Arms" and it brings several adjustments to the abilities of the playable characters as well as some equipment.

"Arms" is a Nintendo Switch-exclusive fighting game where attacks are made through weapons that are actually the characters' extendable arms.

Each character and arm has specific skills and abilities. While every fighter gets a uniquely designed arm weapon, players can customize them later on by unlocking certain game modes and contents.

According to the update notes, four of the playable characters and several "Arms" weapons received "adjustments" that will provide a more balanced gameplay.

Dash speed for Master Mummy has been increased while jumping speed was also improved for him and Mechanica.

Nintendo has adjusted Kid Cobra's hang time when performing a jump attack. Lastly, Byte's pet and fighting tandem Barq has been "trained" to get up faster.

On the other hand, 16 of the "Arms" equipment have also been tweaked in game update 2.1. The extension speed of Boomerang, Coolerang, Revolver, and Tribolt have been increased, but players using Bubb and Buff will experience a slower extension movement.

Retraction speeds have also been tweaked for some weapons. The said feature will be improved on Revolver, Retorcher, Parasol, and Megawatt. However, it will be decreased on Seekie, Ramram, Cracker, Popper, Hydra, Bubb, and Buff.

According to Nintendo, Seekie's retraction speed was decreased so the electric shock produced by its charge attack will not last as long as it usually did.

The expansion rate for extending for Retorcher and Parasol has been increased while Bubb and Buff get the opposite adjustment. The homing punch for Boomerang, Coolerang, and Slamamander was also improved.

The expansion rate for charge attacks has been decreased for Parasol and Ramram. Meanwhile, the speed of charge attacks was increased for Triblast and was decreased for Ramram. Rush damage has been increased for Homie and was lessened for Tribolt.

Nintendo has also improved the curving performance of Revolver, Retorcher and Megawatt. Update 2.1 has also increased Boomerang's speed when attacking an area with a wide curve.

Players using a Revolver can also expect to fire the first shot more quickly than before after a rush mode. "Arms" update 2.1 has also fixed some issues on Guardian and Blorb when performing rush attacks.