'Arrow' Season 6 Spoilers: Supervillain Deathstroke Is Ready to Take Down Oliver

Facebook/CWArrow

Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke (Manu Bennett), will get his revenge on Oliver (Stephen Amell) in the upcoming season of "Arrow."

Bennett recently updated his fans on what would happen to his character in the CW series. He posted a photo of himself on Instagram, wearing Deathstroke's full costume. The villain is expected to return in the new installment to take down the green vigilante. It has been teased that the new storyline will dwell on Slade's condition after he helped Team Arrow defeat Adrian Chase, aka Prometheus (Josh Segarra). It looks like the temporary truce is over for him and Oliver.

Aside from Deathstroke, other villains are expected to test the Green Arrow's mettle in season 6. There is Richard Dragon (Kirk Acevedo) and his group. Oliver will also face off with the Earth-2 counterpart of his friend Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), Black Siren. Executive producers Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim revealed via Comic Book Movie that the villainess' reappearance would have a massive effect on Oliver since he views her as someone important.

"There's going to be a team of villains this season but one of the biggest ones we'll see, [and] we'll see her from the beginning, is Black Siren. We're very excited to have Katie [Cassidy] back on the show and it's a great villain because it really speaks to the emotional state of everyone on the show, particularly with respect to Oliver because it's an old friend coming back to do some evil. So, it's going to have some resonance," Mericle teased.

Black Siren certainly seems tough in the promo. Surrounded by her henchmen, she looks like a dangerous adversary who is more than a match to the Green Arrow. Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), the new Black Canary, coud be the first one to test how powerful she is. In the fight shown in the clip, Black Siren appears to be winning by a mile.

"Arrow" season 6 will air on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. EDT on the CW.