Arsenal Transfer Rumors 2017: Gunners Interested in Leicester City Winger Riyad Mahrez

Maybe it's just the right time for Riyad Mahrez to leave.

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)Manchester United's Marcos Rojo (L) in action with Leicester's Riyad Mahrez (R), May 1, 2016.

The Algerian winger could have signed with some of the biggest clubs in Europe after he helped Leicester City win the 2015–16 Premier League title. Many thought that he would be the next to leave after N'Golo Kanté bolted and joined Chelsea that summer. But instead, he decided to stay and sign a new contract with the club.

Claudio Ranieri was a good manager and the Foxes played great that season, but they weren't expected to defend their title. This past season, Leicester City finished at 12th place and at one point they were even in danger of being relegated.

Mahrez wants to win games and compete against the best clubs in the Champions League. Unfortunately, Leicester City can no longer offer him that. That's why he has announced that he is leaving the club this summer.

The 2015–16 Professional Footballers Association (PFA) player of the year has instantly become one of the most-sought-after players following the announcement. And as expected, the Arsenal are going after him.

The Sun's Neil Ashton has reported that Leicester City want £40 million for Mahrez, but Leicester Mercury's Jordan Blackwell said the Foxes aren't letting him go unless someone pays them £50 million.

Mahrez's style of play seems perfect for the Arsenal and the Gunners are going to be really good with him on board. And they will be even better if they can keep Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil as well. Furthermore, joining one of the top teams in England should satisfy his competitive drive.

Retired footballer Tony Cascarino thinks Mahrez isn't good enough for the Gunners, but that's not going to stop Arsène Wenger from making a splash in the transfer market this summer.

Aside from Arsenal, reports note that Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco are also interested in signing him.